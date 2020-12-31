Kim Young-ha’s novel wins German Crime Fiction Award. December. 31, 2020 07:36. by Taek Kyoon Sohn sohn@donga.com.

Kim Young-ha’s 2013 novel “A Murderer's Guide to Memorization (German title: Die Aufzeichnungen eines Serienmörders)” won third place in the international category of Deutscher Krimipreis, or the German Crime Fiction Award.



The judging committee of the German Crime Fiction Award announced on Monday (local time) that Kim’s novel is ranked No. 3 in its 2020 international category. “It is a novel definitely worth to read,” said one of the judges. “It has deep and dark yet witty insights about life and death. It slowly dismantles key characters while criticizing the conventional way of describing serial killers.”



한국어