Hyundai Motor Group’s 9 products win US Good Design Awards. December. 31, 2020 07:35. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Nine car-related products by Hyundai Motor Group have won the 2020 Good Design Awards in the U.S. Two next-generation electric vehicle concepts yet to be launched have also won the awards.



Hyundai Motor Group announced on Wednesday that four products by Hyundai Motor Company, two by Kia Motors, and three by Genesis were selected as the winners of the awards this year. The U.S. Good Design Award, which marks its 70th year this year, eval‎uates products based on their design, usability, and environment-friendliness. Over 900 products from 48 countries around the world were listed as the winners of this year.



In particular, Hyundai Motor Company’s electric vehicle concepts “45” and “Prophecy” for its next-generation electric vehicles IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 to be launched in 2021 and 2022. The automaker said it is unusual for the concept design of pre-launch products to receive such positive feedback. The Hi-Charger, an ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure launched by Hyundai Motor Company in November last year, was also named as a winner. All winners by Hyundai Motor Company are related to electric vehicles, except for the all-new 2021 Hyundai Elantra.



The 45 concept, which resembles an airplane in the 1970s, was met with positive feedback for using straight lines to create a diamond-shaped silhouette. The Prophecy, which is based on Hyundai Motor Company’s design philosophy of “Sensuous Sportiness,” is said to present a blueprint for the future electric vehicle design. The Hi-Charger won the award for its structure prioritizing users’ convenience from the beginning of charging to the end.







Genesis won the awards for its SUV model GV80, which was launched for the first time this year, as well as its sedan G80 and infotainment system. This was the sixth consecutive year that Genesis won the Good Design Awards since 2015. Genesis’s signature design elements, such as two-lined quad lamps in the front and the crest grille resembling a shield, were met with positive reactions. In particular, the infotainment system uses Genesis’s signature color, copper, which looks metallic, to improve visibility.



Among Hyundai Motor Group’s Good Design Awards this year, Hyundai Motor Company’s all-new Elantra, Kia Motor’s third-generation sedan K5 and fourth-generation SUV Sorento are currently in production.



