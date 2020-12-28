Book on painter Lee Ufan published. December. 29, 2020 07:28. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Kim Bok-gi, an art critic and a professor at Kyonggi University, recently published a book exploring the aesthetical world of Lee Ufan, the 84-year-old Korean painter and sculptor artist. Considered as one of the greatest contemporary Korean artists, Lee first made his mark on the global stage with his private exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2011, but Professor Kim suggests there has been little criticism with an overblown emphasis just on the prices of his works.



His book “Lee Ufan – The Art of Infinity” (published by AM Art) compiles the reviews from Korean and foreign critics, visitor reviews of overseas exhibitions, as well as Lee’s voice interviews. Less well known compared to his private exhibitions at Guggenheim in New York or Versailles in Paris, some of Lee’s other undisclosed exhibition pictures – the Center Pompidou (2019), Dia Beacon (2019), and Hirshhorn Museum (2020) - are well illustrated in the book.



“Lee Ufan’s works are selling at high prices in the market, but those who buy his art pieces only knows about his fame with little knowledge about his works,” said Professor Kim. “Last year, Dia Beacon spared a corner dedicated to Lee, and there were many other meaningful events, but there hasn’t been a single publication exploring his activities over the last 10 years.”



Roughly 100 pages long, the book covers the reviews from various authors such as German art historian Silke von Berswordt-Wallrabe, American art historian Barbara Rose, curator Jean-Marie Gallet of the Center Pompidou, senior curator Alexandra Munroe of the Guggenheim Museum, as well as Korean art historian Sim Eun-rok. The book also offers interviews with Lee Ufan and the author’s essay.



한국어