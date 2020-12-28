Meeting Choo Shin-soo, major-leaguer for 16 years. December. 29, 2020 07:28. by Heon-Jae Lee, Hong-Gu Kang uni@donga.com,windup@donga.com.

Choo Shin-soo, who has played Major League baseball for 16 years including seven years for the Texas Rangers, was training tirelessly according to his routine even during the off-season. “It’s nice to spend time with my family,” said Choo, adding jokingly that being on the baseball field is more comfortable since house work is never-ending. Choo was staying at his Texas home, training hard to play for a new team next season. The Dong-A Ilbo spoke with Choo through Zoom.



A guy, who crossed the Pacific in search of his dream in 2000, has achieved a lot in the U.S. He signed a seven-year, 130 million dollar contract, made his MLB All-Star game debut, and made on-base streak record of 52 games.



After having both wealth and fame, what drives him to continue his career? “I still love baseball so much and am confident that I could win in competition,” said Choo. His undying passion for baseball was evident in the Texas’ last game of the season against the Houston on Sept. 28.



Choo’s role model heading toward the end of his career is his teammate Adrian Beltre. “I’m not a great player like Beltre. But I want to be remembered as a player who gives his everything in every game like him,” said Choo about Beltre, who hit 477 home runs and had 3,166 hits during his career in MLB



