A family donates prize money awarded for rescuing neighbors in fire. December. 29, 2020 07:28. kts5710@donga.com.

“Like we promised, we will donate the prize money to those in need,” said the family of Koo Chang-sik, who helped save 18 neighbors from a fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in Ulsan in October. They donated the entire prize money they received from organizations, such as the National Police Agency (NPA) to charity. The Koo family also donated the scholarship awarded by the POSCO TJ Park Foundation for their daughter in October.



The Community Chest of Korea said on Monday that the Koo family donated their entire prize money of 10 million won (7.8 million won after tax) to Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang Province. The NPA and BGF Retail selected Koo as a citizen hero at the 2020 BGF Child Safety Citizen Awards and gave him the prize money on Dec. 17.



Koo donated the prize money to his hometown of Cheongdo, saying he wants to help the elderly in need. Respecting his decision, Cheongdo County is planning to award 200,000 won to 39 families of low-income elderly people in the region. Koo, his wife Jang and his son Mo-seon, 25, rescued 18 neighbors, including a pregnant woman holding a baby on the 29th floor, while they were evacuating from their home on the 28th floor during the massive fire in October.



