All new ‘real electric cars’ are coming

December. 29, 2020

“Next year is the beginning of a real electric vehicle era. A number of unprecedented electric vehicles will be launched,” said an executive of an automaker, forecasting the 2021 car market. New electric vehicles showcasing years of R&D results will be launched by manufacturers in large numbers.



The auto industry believes that 2021 will be the first year of the electric vehicle era as companies plan to launch the products they made as if their future business depends on them, not prototypes for testing. Experts say that the companies that fail to lead the market next year will have a widening gap in terms of technologies and quality over time.



According to the auto industry on Monday, the government has a plan to distribute 100,000 electric vehicles next year to increase the total number of domestic electric vehicles to 230,000 units. Auto manufacturers are preparing ambitious products to target the market.



The most important among them for automakers’ survival is the electric vehicle equipped with a dedicated platform. The platform was developed solely for electric vehicles, unlike existing electric cars that have batteries in an internal combustion engine platform.



What’s most notable is that it has a larger interior room as it does not require an engine room and has a flat floor. As the structure is rather simple to make, manufacturing a new electric vehicle in a short period in response to market demands is possible. As a result, consumers will be able to experience changes in auto technologies much more dramatically than they do now as introducing various future car technologies, such as self-driving, becomes easier.



Hyundai Motor Company has set 2021 as the first year of its electric vehicle launch. The first product to be revealed is the Ioniq 5 equipped with Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). “It features a super large room to the point that it almost feels a bit empty. It is a different level,” says a member of the auto manufacturer on the Ioniq 5.



