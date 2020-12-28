Pres. Moon prepares cabinet reshuffling early next month. December. 29, 2020 07:29. tree624@donga.com.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is to replace his advisors in mid-January including Noh Young-min, the presidential chief of staff, and Kim Sang-jo, the top policy aide for the president. It appears that the president is aiming to restore the drive to facilitate state affairs by conducting the cabinet reshuffling on long-standing ministers who served more than two years and candidates running for the upcoming by-elections.



“It appears that the president will organize the third cabinet regime before the new year’s press conference, which is scheduled for the mid-January,” said an official from the ruling party. “Personnel change will start from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism early next year before reshuffling his core advisors group including the presidential chief of staff.”



