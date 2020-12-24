Geniuses in Silicon Valley. December. 28, 2020 07:57. .

Many aspects of our life changed as the COVID-19 pandemic have prolonged. As a lot of changes such as social distancing and wearing masks in public places have become the new normal. corporate culture has also changed. Working from home and remote working are becoming more common. Geographical space of work is not as important as the past since online approval and video conferences have been incorporated in daily work. It would be difficult to reverse the new operational paradigm back to the past even when the pandemic finally ends.



Empirical data is building which proves that online approval, conference calls and project management through online do not undermine the work efficiency. Unlike the virus, this trend is here to stay. Trying to restrict and monitor behaviors of employees would only make it difficult for them to come up with novel ideas as they would have to spend their energy in accommodating the needs of their superiors.



Steve Wozniak is the person who founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976. He designed Apple’s personal computer while participating in the Homebrew Computer Club as a member. Wozniak, who was working for the computer manufacturer HP, proposed a personal computer business to the management many times, but was rejected every time. In the end, he decided to leave HP and founded Apple Computer with Jobs who he met at the computer club. As we all know, Apple has become the world’s best electronics company in the world. HP lost an extraordinary genius with its narrow-minded thinking.



Open organizations are more likely to start innovation than closed, old-fashioned groups. Like the computer club of Wozniak and Jobs, groups where people with the same motivation gather can become the origin of innovation because of their open and progressive spirit.



Business managers should allow their employees to roam around freely under the broad sky. That is how people with the same motivation can meet with each other and think together, which eventually leads to innovation. Employees working at home can also start innovation. Geniuses in the Silicon Valley dreamed of innovation in a garage where no one interfered with their work, and made their dream into reality.



한국어