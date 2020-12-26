Messi, Budweiser send 644 beer bottles to 160 keepers. December. 26, 2020 08:52. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

Do they have to smile or burst into tears? Goalies who allowed goals of Lionel Messi of Barcelona FC, have received a very special gift from Messi who broke Pele's record number of goals for one club by netting his 644th career goal for Barcelona on Tuesday.



Budweiser Beer announced on Sunday that the company made 644 bottles of beer commemorating Messi’s 644 goals and sent them to goalies who shared his history. The Argentinian soccer superstar has become the player to score the most goals for a single club after taking his tally to 644 by adding a goal in a match against Real Valladolid FC in the Spanish Primera Liga on Tuesday. To mark this milestone, Budweiser made 644 bottles of beers numbered individually from 1 to 644, put each of them in a box, and sent them to the goalies.



Those who received the beer included Gianluigi Buffon, a veteran goalie of the Italian Serie A league. Buffon, who allowed two goals of Messi during the UEFA Champions League in 2017, received two bottles numbered 514 and 515, respectively, took photos of them, and posted on his social media channels, saying that he would take this as a compliment and he had a great game with Messi, and congratulating on his great milestone.



