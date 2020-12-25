Pope Francis urges Christians to help those who need help. December. 25, 2020 07:38. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Pope Francis urged Christians to look after the weak and be thankful during Christmas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



During his general audience broadcast live on Thursday (local time), Pope Francis said Christmas should not be reduced to a sentimental or consumerist celebration and a frugal Christmas, full of humanity, can help remove all the pessimism from the pandemic.



During a Mass on Sunday, Pope Francis urged Christians to help those who need help but are not getting any instead of complaining about what the pandemic has prevented them from doing. He also stressed that those who are suffering are Jesus and encouraged people to help those in need instead of giving gifts for themselves and their friends.



This year’s Christmas message from the Pope will be broadcast live on TV and online from the Vatican since large-scale gatherings are banned due to the spread of COVID-19. The Christmas Eve virtual mass will begin at 7:30 p.m., two hours earlier than usual, with the attendance of very few people.



한국어