SKT launches 5G edge cloud service. December. 25, 2020 07:39. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

SK Telecom on Thursday launched South Korea’s first 5G edge cloud service called, “SKT 5GX Edge” through partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). SKT 5GX Edge enables ultra-low latency, bringing the response time down to one millisecond (0.001 second). It is significantly faster than 4G long-term evolution (LTE) and 5G networks, which have a response time of about 0.065 second and 0.041 second, respectively.



The SKT 5GX Edge dramatically reduces the data processing time and distance when apps access the cloud by directly connecting them to the cloud center (wavelength zone), bypassing the Internet and regional websites. SKT and AWS have reduced the cloud communication latency by 60% by opening the country’s first AWS wavelength Zone in Daejeon.



SKT 5GX Edge guarantees more stable operation of services using the cloud as a foundation, such as robot delivery, autonomous driving, cloud game, and smart healthcare.



