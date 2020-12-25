Son Heung-min’s 100th goal for Tottenham disallowed. December. 25, 2020 07:39. hun@donga.com.

Son Heung-min’s 100th goal for Tottenham Hotspur was disallowed after a doubtful offside decision. During the 2020-21 Carabao Cup quarterfinals against Stoke City held at Bet 365 Stadium in Stoke on Trend, England on Wednesday local time, Son, receiving a pass from Harry Kane, set off on a run and shot a chip with his right foot in the 76th minute when Tottenham was leading 2-1.



However, the goal was immediately called offside by the assistant referee. The referee decided that Son was closer to the goalpost than Stoke City’s Danny Batth the moment he received a pass from Kane. It appeared Son was clearly onside on the broadcast screen but the referee did not reverse the decision. Son waved his finger in protest but the decision was not reversed. Kane later added a goal and Tottenham beat Stoke City 3-1 to advance to the semifinal.



Local media reported that it was a regrettable decision to cancel Son’s goal. The Guardian wrote that Son’s offense perfectly appeared to be a goal and was far from offside. The Football London said it was unbelievably unlucky that the goal was disallowed on an offside call.



