USFK to start COVID-19 vaccination next week. December. 24, 2020 07:28. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) will arrive in South Korea as early as Thursday. It will be the first COVID-19 vaccine in the nation amid the South Korean government’s struggle to secure COVID-19 vaccines for its people. Meanwhile, Korean Augmentation to the U.S Army (KATUSA) is reportedly not on the list of vaccine recipients this time.



According to a military source on Wednesday, the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at Brian D. Allgood Community Hospital, a medical asset on U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, on Thursday. The USFK is planning to start vaccination next week after the Christmas holiday that ends on Dec. 27.



The USFK is administering the COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna. The recipient of the vaccination is expected to reach 40,000, including the members of the USFK and their families. But the doses will be rolled out in stages as the first shipment of vaccine is not enough for the entire members of the USFK.



