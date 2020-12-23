SKT, Samsung, KaKao to develop AI technologies to overcome COVID-19. December. 23, 2020 07:35. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

South Korea’s major IT companies – SK Telecom, Samsung Electronics, and KaKao – have joined hands to develop AI technologies. The first goal is to develop AI technologies to overcome COVID-19. The players that are leading technology innovations in mobile communication, smart devices, and a messenger platform will engage in super cooperation.



The three companies announced on Tuesday that they signed a partnership for joint AI research to expand the AI ecosystem and formed an AI R&D group for technology fusion and joint development. The group will be joined by the chief technology officers and AI specialist executives of the three companies to jointly develop services. It will be expanded to a global AI alliance in the future by allowing domestic and foreign businesses in.



With their first goal to develop AI technologies to overcome COVID-19 and for public benefits, the first collaborative work will also be AI services to overcome the pandemic. It provides various forecasts for users based on their normal travel routes, schedule information stored in smartphones, and reservations for airlines or accommodations with potential applications for natural disasters, such as a storm or heavy rain.



The AI technologies to overcome the pandemic will be developed as a back-end AI platform. In the form of an application programming interface, core functions and technologies will be revealed to the public, including developers, research institutions, and businesses with support for the development of apps and services. The AI technologies will be revealed in the first half of the next year on a website to be jointly run by the three companies.



