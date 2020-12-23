It is inevitable that producing countries get vaccines first, says Moon. December. 23, 2020 07:32. tree624@donga.com,jikim@donga.com.

President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that it is inevitable that vaccine producing countries will get vaccines first since they have provided much support to the development of vaccines.



During a meeting with five national leaders at Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday, President Moon said that there are a lot of concerns surrounding the vaccines lately but preparations are underway to ensure that coronavirus vaccinations for the Korean people will not come too late. Amid rising concerns over the delay in supply of COVID-19 vaccines, he justified the reason why vaccine producing countries get vaccines first instead of revealing a detailed vaccination plan.



The conservative opposition People Power Party criticized President Moon for evading his responsibility to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the Korean people and demanded that the president make a formal apology to the public. Dr. Shin Sang-jin, chairman of the party’s COVID-19 Special Committee, slammed Moon by saying, “How did countries, such as Singapore, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and Chile, which are scheduled to vaccinate their people in December or January next year, purchase the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in advance when those pharmaceutical companies are not their own?”



