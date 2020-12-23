New COVID-19 variant more likely to infect children. December. 23, 2020 07:32. zozo@donga.com,.

Scientists have warned that a new COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in the UK could more easily infect children. Those under the age of 12 have been known to be less susceptible to COVID-19 but their risk of infection with this new variant could be as high as adults.



According to Reuters, scientists from the British government’s advisory group said during a press conference on Monday (local time) that there is a hint that the new variant has “a higher propensity to infect children” and “children are, perhaps, equally susceptible to this virus as adults” since there are changes to the way it enters human cells. There is a possibility that new variants of coronavirus are already spreading in other countries but it may have not been confirmed due to a lack of testing technology.



Countries around the world, such as Thailand, Spain, and Pakistan, have closed their borders to UK travelers to stop the spread of the new mutated variant, which is up to 70% more transmissible than previous strains. More than 40 countries have banned arrivals from the UK so far. The European Union has decided to discuss ways to jointly respond to the new COVID-19 strain from the UK.



