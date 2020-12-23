Joe Biden gets vaccinated for COVID-19 on live TV. December. 23, 2020 07:32. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received the COVID-19 vaccine of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which was broadcasted live on TV and YouTube. As the concerns about the safety of the vaccine continue, the president-elect showed to the public that he himself was getting vaccinated.



Biden received his first dose of the vaccine in his left arm at ChristianaCare's Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware on Monday afternoon (local time). “There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot,” he said after vaccination. “We owe these folks an awful lot,” Biden said, thanking those involved in the vaccine's development and front-line health care workers.



Biden said the Trump administration has played a role in the development of vaccines and deserved "some credit" for Operation Warp Speed, the federal government's vaccine program.



