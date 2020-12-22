Ko Jin-young wins CME Group Tour Championship. December. 22, 2020 07:35. hun@donga.com.

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19, South Korean golfers obtained seven wins in this season’s Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tours, showing off the country’s No. 1 ranking in female golf.



South Korean female golfers recorded a total of seven wins this year with Ko Jin-young winning the CME Group Tour Championship, which was the last of the season and ended on Monday. With the outstanding results, South Korea has become the country with the most wins of the LPGA tour season, followed by the U.S. with six wins. While only 18 tournaments were held out of 33 initially scheduled ones due to COVID-19, South Korea has maintained its position as the country with the most wins for six consecutive years since 2015.



