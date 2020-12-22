Countries shut down entry from U.K. where mutant virus is found. December. 22, 2020 07:33. by Youn-Jong Kim, Mee-Jee Lee zozo@donga.com,image@donga.com.

Countries are quickly shutting down entry from the U.K. as a mutant COVID-19 virus that is more contagious than the existing virus seems to be spreading beyond its origin, the U.K.



According to the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on Sunday (local time), the mutant virus was found in the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Italy, and Australia, besides the U.K.



Countries around the world are banning entry from the U.K. France suspended all transportation from and to the U.K. for 48 hours from midnight on Monday. The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Turkey, etc. also shut down air travels from the U.K. The European Union is discussing joint responses among 27 member countries, Agence France-Presse reported quoting a German senior official.



“It has been discovered that the mutant virus found in the southeast region of England spreads 70 percent faster than the existing one,” British Chief Medical Adviser Chris Whitty said on Saturday. In response, the U.K has. increased the level of responses to the pandemic in London and other affected areas to the highest level of four.



