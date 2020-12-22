Hyundai Construction breaks record for urban project contracts. December. 22, 2020 07:33. by Ho-Kyeong Kim kimhk@donga.com.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction announced Monday it has won the biggest cumulative orders for urban regeneration project this year since the company’s foundation in 1947.



According to the company announcement on Monday, its cumulative orders for urban regeneration projects this year stood at 4.74 trillion won, up 100 billion won from the existing record of 4.65 trillion won in 2017.



From the urban environment refurbishment project in Beomcheon 1-1 District in March to the Hyundai Sungwoo Complex 8 remodeling project in Yongin on December 19, Hyundai Engineering & Construction has won a total 17 projects this year. One of the biggest contributions to the record-breaking came from the July contract on the redevelopment of Hannam District 3 of Seoul’s Yongsan district. The Hannam redevelopment project boasts a whopping 7 trillion-won operating expense and construction spending worth 1.74 trillion won.



