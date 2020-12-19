Hanjin chairman receives gold Honour medal of Foreign Affairs from France. December. 19, 2020 07:46. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hanjin Group announced on Friday that its Chairman Cho Won-tae received the Honour medal of Foreign Affairs from the French government.



Chairman Cho received the gold Honour medal of Foreign Affairs from Franck Riester, the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, at a South Korea-France club event held at the Korea Furniture Museum in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul on Thursday. The honor medal was designated by the French government in 2010 to express gratitude to those who contributed to France and its people with gold being the highest level of honor.



The French government highly eval‎uated that Cho has maintained flights between South Korea and France despite COVID-19, providing stable transportation to the French people. While passenger demand decreased drastically due to COVID-19, the group is operating three direct flights per week between Incheon International Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. “I will humbly accept it as a token of encouragement to work harder to further develop the bilateral relationship,” said Cho.



