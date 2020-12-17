Antetokounmpo signs largest contract in history with Milwaukee Bucks. December. 17, 2020 07:52. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Reigning two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo signed the largest deal in NBA history with the Milwaukee Bucks.



Local media including ESPN reported on Tuesday that the so-called “Greek Freak” signed a five-year, 228.2 million-dollar contract extension with the Bucks, which translates into 45.64 million dollars a year. It is a larger deal than the six-year 228 million-dollar contract James Harden signed with the Houston Rockets in July 2017. The Bucks, which did not make it to conference finals for the last four seasons, offered a massive deal to resign the forward. The new deal will take effect after the 2020-21 season finishes next summer. “This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo said on Twitter. “I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it.”



After being selected the 15th by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA draft, Antetokounmpo has been an all star for the past four years from the 2016-17 season through the 2019-20 season during which he scored 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists on average in 63 games, earning his team the best regular season winning percentages. He joined the ranks of some of the greatest players in league history by becoming the 12th player who has won a second consecutive Most Valuable Player award.



한국어