Guayasamin’s exhibition to be held for the first time in Korea. December. 17, 2020 07:53. by Hyo-Lim Son aryssong@donga.com.

An exhibition showcasing the work of Ecuadorian master painter Oswaldo Guayasamin (1919-1999), who is called the “Picasso of the South,” is held from Dec. 19 to Jan. 22 at Sabina Art Museum in Seoul. This is the first time that the work of Guayasamin meets the general public in Korea.



The Oswaldo Guayasamin Special Exhibition features the painter’s 89 art pieces, including the ones in his three main phases “Trail of Tears (1946-1951),” “The Age of Rage (1960-1970),” and “The Tenderness (1980-1999),” as well as other oil paintings, drawings, watercolors, and interview clip of the painter.



Guayasamin criticized social discrimination and expressed the culture, identity, and religion of the people through his works. All of his works have been designated as cultural heritage in Ecuador. A virtual debate titled, “A cry of despair for peace, the art and philosophy of Guayasamin” will be held on Saturday.



The opening ceremony on Friday will be attended by Guayasamin’s daughter Verenice Guayasamin, Ecuadorean Cultural Minister Angelica Arias, and South Korean Culture, Sports, and Tourism Minister Park Yang-woo. Admission to the exhibition is free of charge and the audience should make an advance reservation.



