G-mail service hit by outage in two days after YouTube went down. December. 17, 2020 07:53. by Gun-Huk Lee gun@donga.com.

G-mail, Google’s e-mails service, were hit by an outage that affected users for more than one hour. This happened in just two days after YouTube and Google Cloud services had been hit.



The Workspace status dashboard, which informs users of incidents at services provided by Google, on Monday, uploaded a notice that said an outage had occurred at 6:29 a.m. (KST).



“We are aware of the issue impacting many users. G-mail can be accessed, but the time is being delayed, error messages shown or other unexpected action can occur,” explained the company. Google announced at 7:44 a.m. that the service had been partially restored for some users and resolved at 8:51 a.m. According to global media reports, e-mails sent to G-mail accounts were returned, and some of the users were unable to log on their own e-mail accounts.



Google had been impacted by a previous outage on Monday that impacted YouTube, PlayStore, Google Cloud and Google Meet for one hour. Google explained that the authentication system outage had occurred due to internal storage quota issues. The company, however, did not explain the cause of the e-mail outage.



