S. Korean golfer Kim A-lim brings hope during COVID-19 pandemic. December. 16, 2020 07:45. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

In December 2020 when all South Koreans are suffering due to prolonged COVID-19, golfer Kim A-lim brought great news of her exciting comeback win at her first U.S. Women’s Open. “I hope my play brings hope and energy to some people during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.



Kim finished the 75th U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston by shooting a four-round total of 3-under 281, one shot ahead of global ranking No. 1 Ko Jin-young and Amy Olson. The prize money is one million dollars. Kim who was tied for the ninth place and five shots behind the lead played exceptionally toward the end of the tournament, narrowing the gap by four shots with six birdies and two bogeys.



Kim has the longest driving distance in this season’s Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA). She has become the fifth player to win the U.S. Women’s Open in her first try with a 255.8-yard drive on average and accurate iron shots.



This was her first win three years after her debut on the KLPGA Tour in 2018 at the Pak Se-ri Invitational, at which Kim received a trophy from Pak. Now, looking at her own name next to the past winners of the U.S. Women’s Open, including Pak and Park In-bee, on the U.S. Women’s Open trophy, Kim said she feels really honored and surprised herself. Pak who was one of the commentators of the tournament said she is very proud of and grateful for Kim.



