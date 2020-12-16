US Electoral College confirm‎s Joe Biden’s presidential victory. December. 16, 2020 07:45. lightee@donga.com.

There was no surprise. Members of the U.S. Electoral College in 50 states and Washington, D.C. have affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential election victory on Monday (local time) 41 days after the November 3 presidential election. It was a comfortable win for Biden without a single vote cast unexpectedly for President Donald Trump despite his legal campaign to challenge the election results.



What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this, democracy,” said Biden in his speech after the Electoral College vote. “Our democracy pushed, tested, threatened, proved to be resilient.” He also said, “And we now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power can extinguish that flame (of democracy). We the people voted, faith in our institutions held, the integrity of our elections remains intact.”



Meanwhile, President Trump has maintained his stance on the election results, claiming that a “massive voter fraud” was found on his twitter account during the Electoral College vote. On the same day, the Trump campaign even assembled alternate electors to vote for President Trump in some battleground states such as Georgia and Michigan. They were all Republicans and have no legal authority. White House advisor Stephen Miller said at an interview with Fox News that the results would be sent to Congress.



