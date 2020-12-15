Yeondeunghoe to be listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage. December. 15, 2020 07:48. by Gi-Jae Han record@donga.com.

A lantern lighting festival called Yeondeunghoe, which is one of South Korea’s biggest Buddhist events and National Intangible Cultural Asset No. 122, is expected to be listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage this week. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, the decision on the inscription of the Buddhist event will be made during the 15th session of the UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which will be held this week in Paris (most likely on the 16th). The lantern lighting festival received an “inscribe” recommendation from the UNESCO’s Eval‎uation Body on Nov. 17.



Once the inscription of the lantern lighting festival is finalized, it will become the 21st UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in Korea. Jongmyo Jerye (royal ancestral rite) along with Jongmyo Jeryeak (royal ancestral ritual music) were first inscribed as intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2001 followed by Pansori Epic Chant, Gangneung Danoje festival, and kimjang making of Korea.



