Nurses become superheroes in new Marvel comic book. December. 15, 2020 07:49. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

The front-line medical workers and nurses who are fighting the coronavirus have become the heroes of a new Marvel comic book.



According to CNN on Sunday, Marvel Comics published a comic issue called “The Vitals: True Nurse Stories” in collaboration with a local hospital in Pennsylvania called Allegheny Health Network (AHN) to tell the true stories of the nurses and doctors at Allegheny Health Network (AHN).



The comics are based on the real stories of staff, patients and their families at AHN. The heroes depicted in the story put their lives on the line in the fight against the covid-19, wearing protective gear and a medical gown instead of the flashy costumes typically associated with comic superheroes. The issue covers the more realistic side of their life – not being able to spend time with their own family to tend to patients and their worries about infection. Readers can enjoy the issue for free at Marvel homepage (Marvel.com).



“This story is special. It tells a story about our everyday heroes — the nurses and healthcare professionals working tirelessly and courageously to save lives,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment. “We are honored to help tell these stories, which we dedicate to the real heroes who are saving the world.”



