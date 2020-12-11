I bloom myself. December. 12, 2020 07:59. .

“I can’t go anywhere. I can’t do anything. What should I do next?” One of my students lamented during a counseling session. Young people are deprived of many rights that they are supposed to have. This does not happen because they have done something wrong. Even the right to prepare for the future is trodden. I could not answer, fearing that it may sound cowardly of me to blame the time we are living in front of purely shining eyes of the young soul. Coming back home, I tried to get an answer from poems. The student's words lingered on my mind because I felt ashamed of myself succumbing easily to a sense of shame.



Not any poet has lived an era following the pandemic of COVID-19. Not any poet has come from anywhere in the future. Thus, not any answer may be the right one but the pursuit of the right answer shall go on. We define hope as an effort to try to discover something that does not exist in the real world. We live today standing between the attitude of hopefully waiting for the next; and the state of sitting on disappointments. We all find ourselves in despair every day. However, we hope for the better waiting for tomorrow to come.



I want to share a cheerful piece of poem with those who can't afford to even think about hope. A fight song for cheering you up makes you believe that you can earn a victory – even if it is not yours in effect. The more you sing it, the greater energy fills you up. The best fight song I want to recommend is Cho Dong-hwa's "I bloom myself.” We are alone but we are not alone too. The hopes that you and I alike have turn the grass into a field full of flowers. The spark between your soul and mine could burn the mountains to ashes. Someday, we reunite to cultivate a chunk of flowery land. Never dismiss it as a piece of hope far away from us. We are supposed to sing a fight song even louder when our team is doing more poorly.



한국어