Samsung unveils 110-inch MicroLED TV. December. 11, 2020 07:38. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics unveiled Thursday a brand-new premium TV lineup priced at around 170 million won, which is the highest price among Samsung’s household TV models. Samsung explained that the latest model boasts the best resolution ever. Competition over premium TV market is expected to grow fiercer thanks to an increasing number of consumers enjoying various contents at home with higher expectation of better visuals and audio quality.



Samsung’s new MicroLED TVs radiate lights on their own, with tiny LED particles micrometers long obviating the need of back-lights or color filters. About 3.3m² wide, the new model has more than eight million micro LED lights with three colors – red, green, and blue – boasting 4K resolution. “The MicroLED technology reenacts every color of any subject nearly 100%,” said an official from Samsung Electronics.



MicroLED is similar to the OLED in terms of self-radiation, but they are different as the former uses inorganic substances. Samsung said MicroLED can be used for longer without concerns about burn-in as inorganic materials last much longer than their organic counterparts.



The South Korean electronics company is planning to start a prelaunch in December before rolling it out in earnest in the first quarter of next year. The product has been unveiled in Korea first, and the release scope will gradually expand to the Middle East, Europe, and North America.



