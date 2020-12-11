Doosan Bears at risk of losing pitching duo. December. 11, 2020 07:39. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

The Seattle Times reported on Thursday that Chris Flexion, a pitcher for the Doosan Bears who had an impressive year, has signed a two-year, 4.75 million-dollar with the Seattle Mariners. Another top pitcher of the team Raúl Alcántara is also likely to sign a contract with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) following Mel Rojas, according to local media such as Sponichi.



The Doosan Bears brought Alcántara to the team after Josh Lindblom left for Milwaukee Brewers of Major League Baseball (MLB) in 2019. Alcántara posted 20 wins during the regular season, becoming a team ace. If he signs a deal with the Hanshin Tigers, however, the Doosan Bears will have to find two new foreign players. “We have not been informed by Alcántara,” said a source from the South Korean baseball team.



The Doosan Bears and the Samsung Lions have lost the highest number of players to the NPB. Left-handed pitcher Gary Rath played between the KBO and the NPB between 2002 and 2005. By number of times, the Doosan Bears has lost its players to the NPB more than any other South Korean teams.



한국어