Lim Hee-jeong to compete at U.S. Women’s Open. December. 10, 2020 07:30. hun@donga.com.

KLPGA rookie Lim Hee-jeong has attracted the attention of golf fans, being treated as a big shot in the most prestigious golf tournament.



The 20-year-old South Korean golfer was drawn in the same group as Nelly Korda, the favorite to win the tournament, and Lexi Thompson for the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open slated to begin at Champions Golf Club in Houston on Thursday. Korda stands at No. 3 in the Rolex Rankings, which is the highest among American players, following No.1 Ko Jin-young and No. 2 Kim Sei-young. Korda has become well-known to Korean fans after she allowed Lee Mi-rim to win her first major title at ANA Inspiration after playoff in September by losing a two-shot lead on the 18th hole. Thompson, who is an 11-time winner on tour, became the runner-up of the tournament last year after Lee Jeong-eun 6. Thompson has not missed a U.S. Women’s Open for the last 14 years. She has drawn attention by using Tim Tucker, the caddie of this year’s U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, for the U.S. Open this year.



Korda (4th) and Thompson (5th) are longest hitters on the tour, hitting an average of 272.6-yard drive and 271.7-yard drive, respectively. Lim hits an average of 240.9-yard drive. Lim may be behind them in power but is determined to stay focused on her own play with her short game.



한국어