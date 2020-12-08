Non-landing international flight programs to launch on Dec. 12. December. 09, 2020 07:28. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Asiana Airlines and Jeju Air will begin non-landing international tourism flights on Saturday. The non-landing flights are also called “flights without destination” since they fly into airspace after takeoff and return to the point of departure.



Asiana Airlines will fly A380 that will depart from Incheon International Airport on Saturday and pass through Busan en route to Miyazaki and head back to Incheon via Jeju Island. The airliner began the sales of air tickets on Monday. Jeju Air launched flight programs that depart from Incheon and pass through Fukuoka before heading back to Incheon. The flights will be operated on the 18th, 20th, 25th, 27th, and 31st of this month and the 2nd of January. Air Busan is planning to launch a similar program within this month and Korean Air is also reviewing the launch of the program.



All passengers for non-landing flights should carry their passports as they have to go through the immigration procedure as they do for any other international flights. Passengers are also allowed to purchase duty-free goods up to $600 per year (excluding alcohol, cigarettes, and perfume), according to the newly introduced measure aimed at revitalizing the aviation and duty-free industry. Passengers carrying a boarding pass for a non-landing flight can also shop at city or online duty-free shops just like regular international travelers. Airline duty-free shopping is available only through pre-order. At the Incheon airport, passengers for non-landing flights will use separate paths from passengers for regular international flights. They will not be required to get a COVID-19 test after returning to Incheon or to undertake self-quarantine.



한국어