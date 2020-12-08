27 S. Korean golfers to play in 75th U.S. Women's Open. December. 09, 2020 07:28. hun@donga.com.

The final major championship of the 2021 LPGA season will take place for four days starting Thursday at Champions Golf Club in Texas, the United States.



Having been postponed from June as a result of COVID-19, the 75th U.S. Women’s Open will be held in December for the first time since it was established in 1946. It will be also played on two golf courses due to the shorter window of daylight in December, which is unprecedented.



The winner of the U.S. Women’s Open, which has the longest history of the five major championships, is awarded one million dollars and double points. Out of 156 golfers who compete at Champions, 27 are South Korean.



The highlight of the upcoming event would be the competition between Park In-bee and Kim Sei-young to become the player who has won the most prize money and the player of the year. Park has been given the most prize money with 1.18 million dollars so far, slightly ahead of Kim (1.13 million dollars, whereas Kim has earned more points than Park.With only CME Group Tour Championship left after the U.S. Women’s Open, the results of this event will effectively determine the rankings.



The top-ranked woman in the world, Ko Jin-young will try to defend her ranking. According to the world rankings announced on Tuesday, Kim Sei-young is following Ko closely with only 0.31 points apart, down from 0.41 last week. The world ranking might change after the U.S. Women’s Open.



