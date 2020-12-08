Some 200 go stones found at ancient tomb in Gyeongju. December. 08, 2020 07:43. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

“The most exciting discovery was go stones,” said Sim Hyeon-cheol of the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Culture Heritage at a virtual press conference on Monday. “The tomb appears to belong to a woman, which indicates that go was not reserved for men in Silla.”



The conference was held to announce the results of the excavation of the Silla ancient tomb No. 44 at Jjoksaem in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. Other discoveries made in the excavation include ornaments such as gilt bronze crowns and gold chains as well as a stone mortar and pestle and mica.



It is believed the tomb may have belonged to a female member of the upper-class who was about 150 centimeters tall. A four-strand necklace with gold, silver, glass and jade beads is only found in a tomb that belongs to the upper class such as Cheonmachong, and the size of accessories such as gilt bronze crowns, earrings and bracelets suggests that the tomb belongs to a girl.



The highlight was some 200 go stones that were discovered at the bottom of her feet. The stones, which are one to two centimeters wide and 0.5 centimeter thick, are thought to be natural stones as there is no sign of processing.



