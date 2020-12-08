US Congress agrees on bill for counter-China initiative. December. 08, 2020 07:44. lightee@donga.com.

U.S. Congress has authorized the new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021, agreeing to set aside 2.2 billion dollars for the new Pacific Deterrence Initiative. By establishing a counter-China fund, the Congress signaled that the U.S. will maintain its tough stance on China even after Joe Biden takes office in January 2021.



According to The Washington Post on Dec. 6 (local time), a new program called Pacific Deterrence Initiative has been added to the new NDAA released by Senate and House Armed Services Committees as part of the efforts to strengthen the U.S. military capability in the Indo-Pacific region. Under the bill, the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Commander of United States Indo-Pacific Command, shall summit to the congressional defense committees a report that contains a detailed summary of the activities and resources of the Indo-Pacific Deterrence Initiative not later than Feb. 15, 2021. The bill stipulates that the purpose of the initiative is to enhance the United States deterrence and defense posture in the Indo-Pacific region and to carry out activities necessary to assure allies and partners in the region.



Once the bill goes into effect, it is highly likely that the U.S. will decide not to shrink its military presence in South Korea in order to enhance its military deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. But experts also say that the U.S. could increase its pressure on South Korea to join its anti-China front.



