Samsung Museum of Publishing holds exhibition to mark its 30th year . December. 07, 2020 07:58. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

The Samsung Museum of Publishing is holding an exhibition “a path opened up through books” to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its founding. The museum opened in Dangsan-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul in 1990 and moved to Gugi-dong, Jongno-gu in 2003.



This exhibition will showcase main pieces of 26 past exhibitions held for the past 30 years. Visitors can enjoy highlights such as “textbook exhibition,” “Korean new literature exhibition,” “Korea’s female documents exhibition,” “author autograph exhibition,” “Korea’s publication from the 50s to 70s,” “Covers illustrations of Korean books,” “Reading magazines,” “Modern female author exhibition,” and “Censored text exhibition.” Lee In-jik’s “Silver World” (1908), Yoo Gil-jun’s “The Travel to The West” (1895) and other rare works are also included.



The museum is also operating “Hakchonseosil” written by Hakchon Lee Beom-seon (1920-1981) to mark the 100th year of his birth. His books including the novel “Aimless Bullet,” his diaries, creative notes, unedited scripts, letters, glasses and stamps are displayed. All of them are donated by his family 10 years after his death.



The museum is the only publication museum in Korea, and possesses more than 100,000 cultural documents and pieces related printing culture, posters, relics of writers, handwritten scripts and publication documents. The exhibition will run through Dec. 29.



한국어