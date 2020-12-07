Park In-bee, Ryu So-yeon, Ko Jin-young compete for LPGA trophy. December. 07, 2020 07:59. hun@donga.com.

Park In-bee and Ko Jin-young have successfully ended the Volunteers of America (VOA) Classic Round 3 on the LPGA tour.



“Golf queen” Park climbed to the top with a total of four under par after shooting a 2-under 69 in the third round, making three birdies and one bogey at Old American Golf Club in the Colony, Texas on Saturday local time. If the 32-year-old golfer wins the tournament, she will be awarded with 1,329,020 dollars and 120 points in total and replace Kim Sei-young as the professional golfer with the largest prize and with the highest points for this year. Park had been ranked first on both lists until Kim won the Pelican Women’s Championship last month. Kim is not playing at the VOA Classic.



World number one golfer Ko Jin-young was ranked 4th after shooting a 1-under 70 making three birdies and two bogeys. She made a total of three under par so far, which is one stroke short of the lead. Ko, who has remained at the top of the world ranking for more than 70 weeks, is only 0.41 points ahead of Kim Sei-young. Ko needs more CME points to win the first title of the season and play in the season final.



한국어