Pres. Trump may be admitting guilt for trying to pardon his family. December. 03, 2020 08:01.

U.S. President Donald Trump who pardoned a series of people who are very close to him after losing the presidential election is discussing whether to grant pre-emptive pardons to his children, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. The president seems to be preparing protective measures for his family while he is still in office as New York’s prosecution has begun an extensive investigation of the Trump family’s business corruptions and President-elect Joe Biden’s new administration may be targeting his family.



President Trump’s oldest son Trump Jr. and second oldest son Eric have been managing the Trump Organization and the family business after Trump took office. His oldest daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner are serving as White House senior advisers. Some of them are suspected to have been directly or indirectly involved in the scandal that Russia got involved in President Trump’s winning of the 2016 election.



Trump Jr. is suspected of having contacted Russians who released information that would have a negative impact on then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election but has not been indicted. Senior adviser Kushner is under suspicion that he omitted several significant contacts with foreigners when he filled out a form for his White House security clearance despite strong opposition from the president’s advising staff, including ones with the Russians offering damaging information on Clinton.



Charges facing Eric and Ivanka are unclear although New York’s prosecution is investigating a suspicion that the Trump Organization has engaged in tax write-offs on millions of dollars. In particular, they are focusing on the possibility that some of the tax write-offs in consulting fees by the company may have gone to Ivanka.



