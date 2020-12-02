BBC calls reports of kimchi by Chinese media false. December. 02, 2020 07:38. by Seol Lee snow@donga.com.

Chinese media reported that China set an international standard for kimchi after the country received certification for pao cai, a type of Chinese fermented vegetables, from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), and BBC described the report as “false.”



In an article entitled, “Kimchi ferments cultural feud between South Korea and China,” BBC said, “South Korea has rebuffed China after false reports that it had won global certification for its production of kimchi - a hallowed dish for Koreans.” It also said, “It's the latest cultural spat between the neighbours.”



Chinese state media Global Times reported on Sunday that the ISO status was "an international standard for the kimchi industry led by China,” adding that, contrary to popular belief, “pao cai” has not originated from South Korea. It described kimchi as the same dish as pao cai and claimed the award covered kimchi.



The South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs refuted the claim, saying that international standards for kimchi were agreed by the United Nations in 2001 in line with CODEX Alimentarius. It also said kimchi and pao cai are two different dishes.



BBC quoted the statement and introduced kimchi and kimjang, the communal act of making kimchi. “Kimchi is often served in China under the name pao cai, but China has its own variant of the dish which it also calls pao cai,” it said. “Although the ISO listing clearly says "this document does not apply to kimchi", some Chinese media suggested otherwise.”



