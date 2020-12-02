UEFA Champions League game features a female referee. December. 02, 2020 07:40. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

A first woman referee will be put in charge of UEFA Champions League game for the first time in history. .French referee Stephanie Frappart will become the first female to referee a Champions League match, according to BBC and Sky Sports on Tuesday. She will be the referee for a Group G match between Juventus (Italy) and Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) slated for Dec. 3.



This is the first time that a female referee has been appointed as the referee for a men’s Champions League game. Female referees have been named the leading officials for the UEFA Europa League, which is the second most prestigious European competition following the UEFA Champions League.



Frappart has been recognized for her ability as a referee. She served as a referee at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. She became the first female referee to take charge of French Ligue 1 games in April 2019. Frappart often said she will serve as an example female referees can do as well as male referees.



