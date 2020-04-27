Biden hires all-female White House press team. December. 01, 2020 07:44. lightee@donga.com.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announced Sunday the list of a seven-member press team comprised of all females. The domain for female officials will likely to expand further under the Biden administration as a number of non-white female officials are expected to join his economy team, which will be unveiled soon.



The transition committee appointed Jen Psaki as Mr. Biden’s first press secretary, the center of the communications team and the mouth of the president. The 42-year-old mother with two children served as chief of public affairs and spokesperson of the State Secretary under the Obama administration. Kate Bedingfield, the communications director of the Biden campaign, will serve as the White House’s communications director. The former mouthpiece of the Motion Picture Association of America is also the mother of two kids.



Senior Advisor Symone Sanders, the former spokesperson of Senator Bernie Sanders, will take the job as Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson. Ashley Etienne, a former communications director for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will serve as Harris’ communications director.



"I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women," said Mr Biden in a statement. “These qualified, experienced communicators will bring a shared commitment to building this country back better.”



