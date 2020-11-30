Match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones ends in a draw. November. 30, 2020 07:46. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

The fight between Mike Tyson, the 54-year-old boxing icon returning to the ring for the first time in 15 years, and 51-year-old Roy Jones returning in two years was named “Frontline Battle.” A fierce fight was expected as both players previously notified that they were all in. The match garnered a lot of attention from boxing fans as Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20 and Jones, a silver medalist in the 1988 Seoul Olympics, won in four weight divisions from middleweight to heavyweight.



But the California State Athletic Commission adjusted rules for the two athletes in their 50s. It made them wear 12-ounce gloves instead of 10-ounce for lighter punches and reduced the fighting time to two minutes per one round instead of three minutes. It consisted of eight rounds. Knockouts were banned and the match was to stop at the first sign of blood.



Both ran towards each other and exchanged punches as soon as the first round started. Tyson’s fast punches and upper body movements made it almost hard to believe that he was in his 50s. But it didn’t last long. Jones led matches through outfighting with jabs and locked in Tyson with a tight squeeze. They ended the match in a draw without delivering fatal blows even though they exchanged punches in the face and stomach several times.



It asted only 16 minutes, but Tyson will receive 10 million dollars and Jones three million dollars. They will donate a part of their fight money to boxers having difficulties in making ends meet and to funds to fight breast cancer, respectively. They implied on the possibility of a rematch by saying they wanted to fight again after the match.



