Events commemorating Bruce Lee held in Greater China . November. 30, 2020 07:47. by Ki-Yong Kim kky@donga.com.

Events remembering Bruce Lee (1940-1973), a legendary action movie star of Hong Kong, have been held in Greater China to mark the 80th year of his birth.



According to the report of Global Times, a state-owned English newspaper in China, published on Saturday, Foshan, Guangdong Province, has been holding an event marking the 80th year of his birth (November 1940) from early this month. A look-alike contest, online/offline events to look back on his life and other events are held. The Foshan government intends to make the city the center of the world’s martial arts culture.



Hong Kong’s post office also issued special stamps under the theme of “Bruce Lee’s heritage in global martial arts.” Trams running through Hong Kong’s central region also put up an advertisement commemorating the 80th year of his birth. They will operate until January.



Internet users shared video clips and photos of Bruce Lee commemorating his birth on Chinese social networks including Weibo. “Bruce Lee was more than just a kung fu star to many,” said Global Times. “He changed the stereotypes about Chinese people in western countries and is still remembered by a lot of fans.”



Bruce Lee was born in San Francisco, the U.S., and moved to Hong Kong when he was three months old. He appeared in 23 movies and became an icon of popular culture among men all over the world in the 1970s and 1980s. The global fandom grew even bigger when he died at the tender age of 33.



