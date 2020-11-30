Parliamentary brawl erupts over US pork import in Taiwan. November. 30, 2020 07:47. jyr0101@donga.com.

Taiwanese ruling and opposition party lawmakers engaged in a violent brawl in the parliament on Friday, even throwing pig intestines at each other.



According to media including The Associated Press, violent physical fight started when Su Tseng-chang of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party was about to start his speech on import of American pork at a parliamentary plenary meeting on the day. When Su was about to give the speech, main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers opposing the import of U.S. pork threw a red bucket towards the podium. The bucket was containing pig intestines, lungs and livers.



In retaliation, ruling party lawmakers also threw pig intestines back to opposition lawmakers, resulting violent brawl. Some lawmakers were seen wearing raincoat, while other lawmakers in suit contaminated with pork fat were seen striking rival lawmakers with the fist, The Washington Post reported.



In the capital city of Taipei last Monday, protestors staged massive demonstration against the resumption of US pork import, citing contraction of domestic livestock industry and concern over food safety. DPP blasted KMT, saying that it is waste of food and disgusting act. But KMT refuted the claim, saying, “DPP would oppose U.S. pork import when they were the opposition party, but have reversed their stance after becoming the ruling party.”



