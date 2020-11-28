Could Incheon Int’l Airport be submerge?. November. 28, 2020 07:55. .

Has an international airport ever been flooded by a typhoon or a flood? In 2011, when a major flood in Thailand drowned about 80% of the country, the country’s second largest airport Don Mueang International Airport was flooded and closed for a week as a result. In 2018, India had the worst flood in 100 years and had to close the Cochin International Airport for 12 days. In 2018, Typhoon Jebi inundated the runways at Kansai International Airpot in Osaka, Japan. In addition, an oil tanker swept away by strong winds damaged the bridge connecting the airport to the mainland, making it impossible to access the airport. A category five hurricane Dorian hit The Bahamas in 2019. With winds reaching 297km/h, up to 800mm of heavy rains, and ensuing tsunami flooded the facilities and runways at Grand Bahama International Airport, forcing it to be closed.



Typhoons wreak havoc on Air Force bases as well. Typhoon Rusa hit the Korean Peninsula in 2002, causing the most severe damage in history in Korea. Over 870 millimeters of heavy rains submerged the Air Force Base in Gangneung. It not only flooded the runways and the offices there but also F-5 jet fighters. The Gangneung Air Force Base was submerged again due to Typhoon Mitag in October 2019 but fortunately no jet fighters were submerged. In 2018, a significant proportion of F-22 Raptor stealth fighters at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida were damaged during pHurricane Michael with 250km/h winds and 1,000mm of heavy rains. The damage done to 17 world’s best stealth fighters exceeded 2.2 trillion dollars.



The global climate catastrophes that occurred this year are just the prelude to the climate crisis. When a full-scale climate crisis begins, it will not stop at the Incheon Airport being submerged under water. This is why the government, the National Assembly, businesses, and the people should have a new mindset on climate change.



d under water in 10 years?



