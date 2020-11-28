‘77 healing songs’ picked by psychiatrist and singer Kim Chang-ki. November. 28, 2020 07:55. pep@donga.com.

When we are heartbroken or fail in personal relations, or when we feel as if becoming a complete loser, we tend to search for songs of emotional lyrics and melodies.



The author is a psychiatrist, and a singer songwriter who was member of the music band Zoo, singing for 33 years. In the book, author Kim Chang-ki offers a collection of 77 songs and their lyrics meant to console and heal your broken heart. They include songs by top and veteran singers such as Cho Yong-pil, Choi Baik-ho, and Kim Kwang-suk, and Generation Z music idols including Lee Juck, and Wanna One. They also include pop music by legendary foreign singers such as Louis Armstrong, Queen, and Beatles, and latest songs by Justin Timberlake, covering diverse generations and genres.



The selling point is categorization of songs, which allows readers to easily find songs that cater to their needs and situations. The book recommends someone who needs the ability to seek hope songs such as “Don’t Worry, Dear” by Lee Juck, and another one who is getting impatient standing at crossroads in life songs like ‘Departure (Start)’ by Kim Dong-ryul. When you want to forget about the hardship faced in life, “Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt would be the most suitable choice. If you need to know how to properly apologize, the book presents ‘’Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” by Elton John.



The author also offers decisive advice right after presenting songs appealing to emotion. It stresses that when one offers an apology, he or she should express commitment and concrete pledge to take responsibility for mistakes. The book is a “text version of a radio DJ” that combines psychology and songs. The publication is based on “Kim Chang-ki’s Music Counseling Room,” which carried a series of 100 articles in The Dong-A Ilbo from 2016 to August 2020.



한국어