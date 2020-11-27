Marine healing center to open in Taean. November. 27, 2020 07:43. soon9@donga.com.

Taean, South Chungcheong Province is accelerating its efforts to become a marine city that leads the pan-Yellow Sea regional economy. A marine healing center that provides relaxation using seawater, mud, and salt and the Taean UV Land, which will be the first theme park controlled remotely in South Korea, are set to be built.



The healing center will include various facilities utilizing marine resources to get a massage using natural mud or salt and take a warm relaxing seawater bath. The two-story building with a one-story basement will be built near the Dalsanpo beach in Nam-myeon, Taean with a total budget of 34 billion won.



The center will serve as a hub of the marine healing industry by nurturing marine healing experts, etc. The Taean county office believes that the center will spark 64.9 billion won of production and 26.3 billion won of added value creation and create about 4,000 new jobs.



