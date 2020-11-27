Maradona dies of heart attack at 60. November. 27, 2020 07:43. by Yun-Cheol Jeong, Youn-Jong Kim trigger@donga.com,zozo@donga.com.

“I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend,” Pele said. “One day, I hope, we will play together in the sky.”



Diego Maradona passed away from heart attack on Wednesday (local time) at the age of 60. Having been discharged from hospital on November 11 after getting a brain surgery, the Argentina football legend died at his home near Buenos Aires. Upon the news over the death of Maradona, who is considered one of the greatest footballers in history along with Brazil’s Pele, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared a three-day national mourning for the football god. Other star players such as Pele and Lionel Messi posted mourning for him on their socials. Pope Francis, who also hails from Argentina, expressed his deep condolences.



He was born on October 30, 1960, as the oldest son among three boys and four girls and was raised in the ghettos of Buenos Aires before making his professional debut at 16 and joining the national team at 17 as the youngest Argentine footballer to do so.



His prime year was 1986 when he was with Napoli in the Italian Serie A. In the World Cup games in Mexico, which took place in the same year, the football prodigy found a whopping five goals and won the golden ball, honoring his country with a World Cup champion title. When the game was tied 0-0 with England in the octo-finals, he found the net with his left hand hitting the ball into the posts, and in an interview afterwards, he famously said, the goal was attributable to “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God."



한국어