Chinese Foreign Minister visits South Korea. November. 27, 2020 07:43. by Wan-Jun Yun zeitung@donga.com.

“America is not the only nation in the world. There are 190 countries and each of them is a sovereign nation. They include China and South Korea,” Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday during his visit to South Korea. His comment seems to stress that cooperation between South Korea and China should not be affected by the U.S.



It was his answer to a question during a press conference after a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha at the office of the foreign minister on Thursday morning asking whether his visit is a way to press the South Korean government and the ruling party members not to side with the U.S. when it comes to the competition between the U.S. and China. “China and South Korea are close neighbors and should visit each other more often, like relatives,” he added. He also said that the two countries are strategic cooperative partners and should engage in comprehensive coordination and cooperation. During his statement at a meeting with Kang, he said he is willing to have strategic discussions regarding the international and regional issues. A source from the foreign ministry said that Wang expresses his concerns about the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system deployed to South Korea.



When asked about a possible visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Wang pointed to the reporter, commenting on the face masks worn by them. “What’s important is to fully contain the COVID-19 virus,” he said, implying that the president’s visit is unlikely due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in South Korea.



